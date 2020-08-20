Barria was optioned to the Angels' alternate training site Thursday.
The Angels needed to open up a spot on the 28-man roster for Jose Suarez prior to his Thursday start, and Barria found himself as the odd man out. Barria made one appearance in his time with the big club, tossing 4.1 innings of two-run ball in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
