Angels' Jaime Barria: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
The righty, who has allowed seven earned runs in six innings this season, yields his roster spot to lefty Dillon Peters.
