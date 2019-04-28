Jaime Barria has been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Barria was crushed by the Royals on Saturday and is now headed to Triple-A. The Angels have three days off in the next nine days, so they won't need Barria for the time being. However, with Tyler Skaggs looking strong in his return to the mound and the debut of Griffin Canning upcoming, Barria may not get his role as a starter back without injuries or poor performance.

