Barria (1-2) took the loss against Miami on Saturday, allowing four unearned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter in one inning.

Barria tossed five scoreless innings as a starter May 22, but he came on in relief in the 10th inning Saturday. The right-hander's two walks were both intentional and he threw 13 of 15 pitches for a strike overall, but a pair of Angels errors were too much for him to overcome. Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Barria's usage out of the bullpen will serve as his "bullpen session" ahead of his next start, which won't be impacted. He's scheduled to take the mound Wednesday against the White Sox.