Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of his scheduled start against the Reds on Wednesday.

As expected, Barria is set to join the Angels' rotation Wednesday in place of Jose Suarez, who was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend. The 22-year-old Barria struggled during a stint with the big club earlier in the season, posting a 6.52 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across five appearances (19.1 innings). How he performs in his return to the majors could determine whether he remains in the rotation for another start beyond Wednesday. Jake Jewell was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Barria.