Angels' Jaime Barria: Promoted to Triple-A
Barria was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
This has been an outstanding season for the 21-year-old righty, as he started the year at High-A and will finish the year pitching in the Pacific Coast League. Barria notched a 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 127 innings across High-A and Double-A. He is not seen as a high-upside pitching prospect, but now that he is close to the big leagues, he should be on the radar of owners in most dynasty leagues, as he could produce like a No. 4 starter as soon as next summer.
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...