Angels' Jaime Barria: Promoted to Triple-A

Barria was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

This has been an outstanding season for the 21-year-old righty, as he started the year at High-A and will finish the year pitching in the Pacific Coast League. Barria notched a 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 127 innings across High-A and Double-A. He is not seen as a high-upside pitching prospect, but now that he is close to the big leagues, he should be on the radar of owners in most dynasty leagues, as he could produce like a No. 4 starter as soon as next summer.