Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Tuesday against the Mariners, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Barria was brought back to the majors ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday. Through seven outings with the big club this season, the 21-year-old righty has posted an impressive 2.48 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. With Shohei Ohtani (elbow) expected to be sidelined for at least a month, Barria could stick in the Angels' rotation for an extended period. Eduardo Paredes was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.