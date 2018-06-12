Angels' Jaime Barria: Recalled ahead of start
Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Tuesday against the Mariners, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Barria was brought back to the majors ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday. Through seven outings with the big club this season, the 21-year-old righty has posted an impressive 2.48 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. With Shohei Ohtani (elbow) expected to be sidelined for at least a month, Barria could stick in the Angels' rotation for an extended period. Eduardo Paredes was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart