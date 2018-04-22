Angels' Jaime Barria: Recalled ahead of Sunday start
Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Barria earned a second turn as the Angels' No. 6 starter after an excellent showing in his MLB debut April 11, when he limited the Rangers to one run on one hit and three walks en route to the victory. Due to an off day April 26, the Angels won't require a sixth starter again until May 6 in Seattle, so there's a good possibility that Barria will be demoted following Sunday's turn. That said, Barria could make a decent streaming option in deeper formats while pitching at home against a Giants offense that has produced a collective 81 wRC+ for the season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
