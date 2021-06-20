Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Saturday's game against the Tigers.
This will mark Barria's third stint with the big club this season. He struggled in his first appearance April 10, allowing seven runs across just two innings. The reliever bounced back in his next outing with the Halos, tossing four scoreless innings May 18 against Cleveland, but was still optioned back to Salt Lake the next day. He's been serving as a starter in Triple-A, so he should be able to provide length out of the Angels' bullpen. Kean Wong was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding roster move.