Barria will return to the Angels' rotation after the All-Star break, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels optioned Barria on Thursday, but the plan is to have him rest at Triple-A during the break before rejoining the major league club when his next turn in the rotation comes. Barria has made 13 major-league starts this season, notching a 3.55 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 66.0 innings.