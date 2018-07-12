Angels' Jaime Barria: Rejoining rotation after All-Star break
Barria will return to the Angels' rotation after the All-Star break, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Angels optioned Barria on Thursday, but the plan is to have him rest at Triple-A during the break before rejoining the major league club when his next turn in the rotation comes. Barria has made 13 major-league starts this season, notching a 3.55 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 66.0 innings.
