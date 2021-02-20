Barria (not injury related) has reported to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Barria missed the first several days of camp due to visa issues, but he recently joined the team and is unlikely to be impacted by his brief absence. The right-hander should take on a swingman role for the Angels once again in 2021 after posting a 3.62 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 32.1 innings across seven appearances (five starts) last season.
