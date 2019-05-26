The Angels optioned Barria to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Barria will cede his spot on the active roster to Andrew Heaney (elbow), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers. After opening the season as a starter/primary pitcher for the Angels, Barria worked in a relief role during his latest stint with the big club.

