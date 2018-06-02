Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Friday's win over the Rangers.

Barria tossed six shutout innings to earn the win Friday but will once again head back to the Bees. The 21-year-old has pitched quite well for the Angels this season, posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 36.1 innings. Barria should continue to see opportunities in the majors if he sustains his current level of play, though he could continue to bounce back-and-forth to Salt Lake, regardless.

