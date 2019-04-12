Angels' Jaime Barria: Returns to Triple-A
Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Barria picked up the win during his lone game in the majors as he allowed one run on four hits across 2.2 innings after being called up earlier Wednesday. The 22-year-old figured to be out of commission for a few days after throwing 43 pitches, so the Angels opted to bring up a fresh arm in Jake Jewell.
