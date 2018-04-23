Angels' Jaime Barria: Returns to Triple-A
Barria was sent back to Triple-A Salt Lake following Sunday's loss to the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Barria lasted just two innings during Sunday's start, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one. As expected, he was optioned to Triple-A following the game, seeing as the Angels won't require a sixth starter until May 6 in Seattle. Through two starts, Barria is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and four strikeouts across seven innings.
