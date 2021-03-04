The Angels are waiting to find out whether Barria will be granted an extra year of minor-league options before determining whether he'll open the season on the big-league roster or in the minors, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Barria made five starts during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, and the organization could elect to have him stretch out in the minors to begin the 2021 season to increase their rotation depth. However, that scenario is dependent on the right-hander having another year of options. If Barria is determined to be out of options, he'll need to be placed on the active roster and would likely come out of the bullpen to start the campaign.