Barria pitched four innings against the Phillies on Friday, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

Angels starter Chase Silseth lasted only 1.2 frames before being pulled, and Barria was asked to churn through four innings despite his own struggles. The right-hander was tagged for three homers -- including two by Bryce Harper -- and yielded multiple runs for only the second time this season. Barria's ERA jumped from 1.54 to 3.29 as a result of the poor outing.