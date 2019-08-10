Angels' Jaime Barria: Saddled with sixth loss
Barria (4-6) took the loss after surrendering five runs on six hits while striking out three over five innings Friday against the Red Sox.
Barria was spotted a three-run lead in the first inning by his offense, but he'd squander that lead shortly after, giving up one run in the first inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and another in the sixth. The 23-year-old right-hander hasn't worked past the fifth inning so far this season, and he owns an unattractive 6.62 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with a 51:16 K:BB over 51.2 innings this year.
