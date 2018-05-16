Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels don't need a sixth starter May 27 thanks to a well placed off day next week, so they'll send Barria back to the minors in exchange for an additional bullpen arm (Eduardo Paredes). The 21-year-old struck out seven batters across seven innings of one-run ball against the Astros on Tuesday -- and owns an impressive 2.13 ERA across five starts (25.1 innings) this season -- so he should be back with the big club when a starter is next required.