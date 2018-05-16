Angels' Jaime Barria: Sent back to minors
Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels don't need a sixth starter May 27 thanks to a well placed off day next week, so they'll send Barria back to the minors in exchange for an additional bullpen arm (Eduardo Paredes). The 21-year-old struck out seven batters across seven innings of one-run ball against the Astros on Tuesday -- and owns an impressive 2.13 ERA across five starts (25.1 innings) this season -- so he should be back with the big club when a starter is next required.
More News
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Strikes out seven in quality start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Fans seven in Wednesday's win•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Gets second win of season in spot start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Officially recalled ahead of start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...