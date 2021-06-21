site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jaime Barria: Sent back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Barria spent two days on the big-league roster but didn't enter a game. Jose Quintana (shoulder) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
