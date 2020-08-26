Barria was optioned to the alternate training site after Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.
The 24-year-old joined the active roster as the 29th man for the doubleheader, and he covered five frames in long relief during the matinee, allowing only one run. Barria has a 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB through 9.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Serving as 29th man•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Tosses 4.1 frames in season debut•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Recalled by Angels•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Won't start season on active roster•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Candidate for starting role•