Barria was optioned to the alternate training site Saturday.
The 24-year-old has been in the starting rotation since mid-August, but he'll head to the alternate site ahead of the final two games of the season. Barring another roster move ahead of Sunday's season finale, Barria will finish 2020 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB over 32.1 innings.
