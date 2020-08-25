Barria was recalled from the Angels' alternate training site to serve as the 29th man during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Barria was sent down Thursday, but he'll return to the team and be available out of the bullpen for the twin bill before he presumably returns to alternate camp. The right-hander made one relief appearance this season, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings.