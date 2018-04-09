Barria will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday to start against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Barria will be given the opportunity to make his major-league debut Wednesday, as the Angels will require another starter with J.C. Ramirez (forearm) and Matt Shoemaker (elbow) both landing on the disabled list last week. The 21-year-old posted a 2.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 117:31 K:BB across 141.2 innings between three levels in 2017. While Barria is one of the team's better pitching prospects, it may be unwise to expect much from him in his debut, especially considering he has registered just 16.2 innings above Double-A in his professional career.