Angels' Jaime Barria: Set for spot start Wednesday
Barria will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday to start against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Barria will be given the opportunity to make his major-league debut Wednesday, as the Angels will require another starter with J.C. Ramirez (forearm) and Matt Shoemaker (elbow) both landing on the disabled list last week. The 21-year-old posted a 2.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 117:31 K:BB across 141.2 innings between three levels in 2017. While Barria is one of the team's better pitching prospects, it may be unwise to expect much from him in his debut, especially considering he has registered just 16.2 innings above Double-A in his professional career.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...