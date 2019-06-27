Angels' Jaime Barria: Shipped back to minors
Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Barria performed well in his return to the rotation Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five across five innings, but it apparently wasn't enough to earn the right-hander another start. The Angels have yet to announce who will replace Barria as the team's fifth starter. Andrelton Simmons (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
