Barria (9-8) picked up the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Astros, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out four.

Houston only managed to get one runner into scoring position against the right-hander, but after Martin Maldonado and George Springer hit consecutive one-out singles in the third inning, Barria calmly stranded Maldonado at third base by retiring Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve. Barria will carry a 3.46 ERA into his next start Wednesday on the road against the Rangers.