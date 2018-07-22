Angels' Jaime Barria: Slated for Monday's start
Barria will be formally recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday and start the Angels' series opener against the White Sox, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Barria was optioned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga following his final start before the All-Star break July 11, but that was strictly for the purpose of providing the team with more roster flexibility until his next turn in the rotation came up. A deluge of injuries to the Angels pitching staff this season has created the opportunity for Barria to solidify a rotation spot, and he's done just that. Over 13 starts, the rookie has posted a 3.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 66 innings.
