Barria is listed as the Angels' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

The Angels could always alter their pitching plans depending on how Tuesday's series opener shakes out, but Barria nonetheless looks poised to stick in the rotation for another turn, despite a rocky outing in Seattle over the weekend. Barria surrendered a career-high 10 runs on nine hits and four walks over 3.2 innings, negating most of the good work he had done in his prior three appearances with the big club. If Barria fails to put the clamps on the Dodgers this week, he could be bound for Triple-A Salt Lake.