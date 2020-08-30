Barria will start Monday's game against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Barria allowed one run over five relief innings during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros while serving as the 29th man. After spending just under a week at the alternate training site, he'll return to the 28-man roster to make his first start of 2020. The right-hander has been effective over two appearances as a long reliever as he carries a 2.89 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 9.1 innings.
