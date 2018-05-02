Angels' Jaime Barria: Slated to start Thursday
Barria will start Thursday against the Orioles, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Shohei Ohtani's start being pushed back to the weekend due to a minor ankle injury, Barria will rejoin the Angels to make his third big-league start this season. The 21-year-old lasted just two innings in his previous start, but he still owns a serviceable 3.86 ERA through seven innings. He could stick in the rotation for another start if he pitches well Thursday, as Nick Tropeano (shoulder) is expected to miss at least one turn in the rotation while on the DL.
