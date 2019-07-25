Barria (4-3) picked up the win Wednesday at Dodger Stadium after holding Los Angeles to one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

In his first time facing the Dodgers, Barria stood his ground against a tough lineup, limiting the damage to a solo home run by Justin Turner in the fourth inning. Although the 23-year-old has struggled this season with a shaky 6.63 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, Wednesday's solid outing should give him another look in the rotation. Barria is next scheduled for a favorable matchup against the Tigers on Monday.