Barria didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Astros, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three.

Despite the strong outing he was actually in line for the loss, as Justin Verlander was absolutely brilliant for Houston opposite him, but Barria was taken off the hook when both bullpens suffered meltdowns in the eighth inning. The 22-year-old will carry a 3.54 ERA into his final start of the year Friday at home against the A's.