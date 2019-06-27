Barria gave up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six through five innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Wednesday.

It was a solid outing for the Barria after coming into the game with a 7.71 ERA in Triple-A and a 6.52 ERA for the Angels. Despite the one-run performance, the right-hander was pulled after only 75 pitches to avoid facing the lineup for a third time. Barria lowered his ERA to 5.55 in six appearances this season. Barria will get his next start Monday against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

More News
Our Latest Stories