Angels' Jaime Barria: Solid in no-decision
Barria gave up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six through five innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Wednesday.
It was a solid outing for the Barria after coming into the game with a 7.71 ERA in Triple-A and a 6.52 ERA for the Angels. Despite the one-run performance, the right-hander was pulled after only 75 pitches to avoid facing the lineup for a third time. Barria lowered his ERA to 5.55 in six appearances this season. Barria will get his next start Monday against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
