Angels' Jaime Barria: Starting for big club Wednesday
The Angels will recall Barria from Triple-A Salt Lake and have him start Wednesday's game against the Reds, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Barria will enter the rotation as the Angels' fifth starter, replacing Jose Suarez, who was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend. The 22-year-old struggled mightily in his prior five outings at the big-league level this season, giving up 14 earned runs on 27 hits and five walks over 19.1 innings. He was hit similarly hard at Triple-A and may only be in line for a spot start with Trevor Cahill (elbow) on track to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Cahill looks set to work in a relief role initially, though he or Suarez -- when eligible to return to the majors -- could slot back in as the fifth starter if Barria can't get the job done.
