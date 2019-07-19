Barria will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Friday against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Barria has made seven appearances (three starts) this season for the Angels, accruing a 5.22 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 30:4 K:BB over 29.1 innings. Los Angeles has yet to determine if he'll start the contest or work as a bulk reliever in the series opener.