Angels' Jaime Barria: Starting Game 1 of twin bill
Barria will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Barria has split time between the majors and Salt Lake this season, struggling at both stops; he owns a 6.62 ERA in 51.2 big-league innings and a 9.68 ERA in 48.1 minor-league frames. The Angels will be able to proceed with a four-man rotation until Sept. 7 following Tuesday's twin bill, so Barria could be headed back to the minors after his start.
