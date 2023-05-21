Barria will start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Barria has been relatively effective as a multi-inning reliever to begin the season, posting a 1.96 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 23 innings over 10 appearances. The right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since tossing 25 pitches against the Orioles on Wednesday, so he should be fully rested ahead of his first start since August of 2022. Chase Silseth is moving to the bullpen to serve in a high-leverage role, so it's possible Barria makes multiple starts if he performs well Monday.