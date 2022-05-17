Barria tossed 4.1 scoreless innings against Texas on Monday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Starter Noah Syndergaard was roughed up for six runs (four earned) over two-thirds of an inning, and after 42 pitches the Angels opted to replace him with Barria. The latter ended up tossing 62 pitches and 4.1 frames in his longest appearance of the campaign. Barria also notched a season-high four strikeouts and kept Los Angeles in the game by completing his fourth straight scoreless outing -- each of which has gone multiple innings. Since giving up three earned runs over his first 6.2 frames this season, Barria has thrown 11.1 scoreless innings, posting a 9:2 K:BB and 0.71 WHIP over that span.