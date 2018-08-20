Angels' Jaime Barria: Strikes out five
Barria allowed one earned run on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings Sunday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Despite allowing eight baserunners, Barria limited the damage by allowing only one extra-base hit. He generated an impressive 14 swinging strikes and induced 10 of his 15 outs via either groundball or strikeout. Limiting home runs has been key for Barria, and in his four August starts he has allowed only one home run across 20.2 innings, which has resulted in him surrendering only five earned runs.
More News
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Fans seven in win•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Fires five scoreless, picks up win•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Surrenders three in no-decision•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Earns sixth win•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Allows four earned runs•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Officially recalled from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...