Barria allowed one earned run on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings Sunday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Despite allowing eight baserunners, Barria limited the damage by allowing only one extra-base hit. He generated an impressive 14 swinging strikes and induced 10 of his 15 outs via either groundball or strikeout. Limiting home runs has been key for Barria, and in his four August starts he has allowed only one home run across 20.2 innings, which has resulted in him surrendering only five earned runs.