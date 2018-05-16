Barria struck out seven and walked zero in a no-decision against the Astros on Tuesday, surrendering one run on four hits in seven innings.

Barria had an excellent outing Tuesday, throwing 96 pitches (65 for strikes) to get through seven. For the second consecutive game, he struck out seven batters while issuing one walk or fewer. The young right-hander has brought down his ERA to 2.13 and is holding opponents to a .204 batting average. If the Angels stick to their current six-man rotation, Barria would be in line for a start against the Blue Jays in Toronto next week.