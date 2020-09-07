Barria allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six in the win over Houston. He did not factor in the decision.

All three runs allowed by Barria came off early homers; he coughed up a two-run shot to Kyle Tucker in the first inning and served up a solo blast to Aledmys Diaz in the second. The 24-year-old righty left in line for the win, but Houston managed to tie the game up in the seventh frame. Still searching for his first win, Barria will have a tough matchup in Colorado on Saturday.