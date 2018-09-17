Barria didn't factor into the decision against Seattle on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one in the Angels' 4-3 victory.

The 22-year-old couldn't quite pick up his 11th win of the season but he pitched well enough to allow his team to procure the one-run victory. He's been solid overall in his 24 starts for the Angels this season, as he's now sporting a 3.61 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP to go along with a 91 strikeouts in 119.2 innings. He'll take the mound next against the Astros on Saturday.