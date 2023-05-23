Barria allowed two hits and struck out six without walking a batter over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Monday.

Barria's mainly pitched as a multi-inning reliever, but he stepped up in his first start of the season. He stretched out to 64 pitches (42 strikes), but the run support wasn't there early enough to put him in line for a win. The right-hander owns a 1.61 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB through 28 innings over 11 appearances this season, and he has past experience as a starter, which was the role he filled for a majority of his first four big-league seasons. This was likely enough to keep him in the rotation, so Barria can be tentatively projected to face the White Sox on the road next week in his next start.