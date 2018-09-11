Barria (10-9) surrendered four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Barria struggled with his control, throwing just 31 of his 60 pitches for strikes in an abbreviated outing. The 21-year-old was coming off a pair of scoreless starts, but Monday's rough outing is a reminder that he is best left as a streaming option in favorable matchups. Barria will look to rebound in a matchup against the Mariners on Saturday.