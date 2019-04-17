Angels' Jaime Barria: Stumbles in first start
Barria (1-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Rangers.
Barria made his first start of the season in the place of the injured Tyler Skaggs (ankle). Though his overall line was ugly, Barria wasn't entirely ineffective as the majority of his damage came on a home run by Asdrubal Cabrera. Additionally, the bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score after Barria surrendered a leadoff single, accounting for his fourth earned run. It's unclear how long Skaggs will remain out, but Barria could be in line to pick up his second start of the season Sunday against Seattle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...