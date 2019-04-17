Barria (1-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Rangers.

Barria made his first start of the season in the place of the injured Tyler Skaggs (ankle). Though his overall line was ugly, Barria wasn't entirely ineffective as the majority of his damage came on a home run by Asdrubal Cabrera. Additionally, the bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score after Barria surrendered a leadoff single, accounting for his fourth earned run. It's unclear how long Skaggs will remain out, but Barria could be in line to pick up his second start of the season Sunday against Seattle.