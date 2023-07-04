Barria (2-4) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over five innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Padres.

Barria gave up three hits, including a three-run home run in the first inning. The other two hits against him led to an additional run in the fourth. He's given up four or more runs in three of his last seven appearances, and he's yielded 19 runs (15 earned) over 26.1 innings in that span. Barria has a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB through 54.1 innings this season. He's made six starts in 18 appearances and continues to move between a swingman role and the sixth starter spot in the Angels' rotation. He's not expected to start again before the All-Star break, but it's possible he could be available out of the bullpen by the weekend.