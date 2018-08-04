Barria allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings Friday against the Indians as he didn't factor into the decision.

Barria exited the tilt with the game tied 3-3 after surrendering all three of his runs in the first two innings. He threw 55 of his 92 pitches for strikes prior to being lifted. Barria has served as a solid starter in 2018, as he owns a 3.84 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 59 strikeouts through 82 innings (16 appearances). His next outing is lined up for Wednesday against Detroit.