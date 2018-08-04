Angels' Jaime Barria: Surrenders three in no-decision
Barria allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings Friday against the Indians as he didn't factor into the decision.
Barria exited the tilt with the game tied 3-3 after surrendering all three of his runs in the first two innings. He threw 55 of his 92 pitches for strikes prior to being lifted. Barria has served as a solid starter in 2018, as he owns a 3.84 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 59 strikeouts through 82 innings (16 appearances). His next outing is lined up for Wednesday against Detroit.
More News
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Earns sixth win•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Allows four earned runs•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Officially recalled from minors•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Rejoining rotation after All-Star break•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Banished to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart