Barria (1-1) was tagged with the loss against Boston on Tuesday. He allowed an unearned run on two hits over one inning.

Barria entered in the 10th inning and gave up a one-out single that plated the designated runner. He allowed another hit in the frame, but that runner was wiped out on a double play. The right-hander was tagged with his first loss of the season when the Angels failed to score in the bottom of the inning. Barria has worked mostly in long relief this season -- this was his first outing of less than two innings. He has posted a 3.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 28.1 frames.