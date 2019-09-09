Angels' Jaime Barria: Takes loss in relief
Barria (4-8) allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts across 4.1 innings while taking a loss during a relief appearance against the White Sox on Sunday.
The 23-year-old entered in the first after the opener and recorded the final out of that frame. He gave up two solo homers in the middle frames, but that's about all over almost five innings, and still, that was enough for the White Sox to hand him the loss. Barria owns a 6.14 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 70.1 innings across 16 appearances, including 10 starts this year.
