Barria allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mariners.

Barria turned in a strong effort despite recording only one strikeout, instead relying on nine groundball outs. That hasn't been his typical formula -- he has just a 39.8 percent groundball rate this season -- but it was effective as he didn't surrender a home run to the Mariners. That was an important change from his recent starts, as entering Thursday's game he had allowed six home runs in his last 19.1 innings of work, causing his ERA to jump from 2.48 to 3.40.